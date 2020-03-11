25 bn earmarked for coronavirus emergency - Conte

Rome, March 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday the government had earmarked 25 billion euros for the coronavirus emergency. "We have earmarked an extraordinary sum of 25 billion not to be used immediately but certainly to be able to be used to face all the difficulties of this emergency," he told a press conference. "I'm happy with the climate that is being created at a European level", he added. The new sum comes on top of an initial 7.5 billion euros to tackle immediate needs amid the outbreak. Italy is the worst hit country outside China with 631 deaths and over 10,000 infected. Conte added that the European Commission had shown "great opening on the liquidity" needed to breach budget limits to face the emergency. He said the government was awaiting fresh requests from the governor of the worst-hit region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, and said it would be an "error" to appoint a 'super-commissioner' to work alongside Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli.