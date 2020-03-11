25 bn earmarked for coronavirus emergency - Conte (4)

Rome, March 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday the government had earmarked 25 billion euros for the coronavirus emergency. "We have earmarked an extraordinary sum of 25 billion, not to be used immediately but certainly to be able to be used to face all the difficulties of this emergency," he told a press conference. "I'm happy with the climate that is being created at a European level", he added. The new sum comes on top of an initial 7.5 billion euros to tackle immediate needs amid the outbreak.