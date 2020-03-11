Coronavirus: Austrian border open to goods, commuters

Bolzano, March 11 - Austria's border with Italy at the Brenner Pass remained open on Wednesday to the traffic of goods and to commuters amid the coronavirus emergency. Truck drivers and workers who had to cross the border were subjected to "termoscan" machines to ensure they did not have a temperature under new decrees signed on Tuesday night in Vienna, ANSA has learned. It had been reported that Austria was set to close its border with Italy because of the emergency.