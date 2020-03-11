Coronavirus: 'We can't close everything', Buffagni

Coronavirus: Man spits at doctor, nurse in Naples
Coronavirus, 65 i contagiati in Puglia: 9 nuovi casi in tutta la Regione. Quattro nel Barese. Salgono a 5 le vittime: un morto a Foggia. 8 positivi in Basilicata
Rome
11 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 11 - Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni on Wednesday told Radio24 that all productive activities "can't just close" after stringent new measures were passed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The food and medicines sector "can't close" while other activities "must be limited", he told the radio's program "24 mattino".
