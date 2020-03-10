Martedì 10 Marzo 2020 | 19:35

Milan
Milan bourse suffers more big losses

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy passes 10,000-infections mark

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy passes 10,000-infections mark

Rome
China to send coronavirus specialist docs - Di Maio

Rome
Factbox: Italy's lockdown measures

Milan
Coronavirus: Armani shuts shops, hotel in Milan (5)

Rome
Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Access to St Peter's restricted

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy's pro footballers ask to stop training

Rome
Coronavirus: Serie A could be decided by play-off - Ghirelli

Genoa
Coronavirus: Costa halts Med cruises until April 3

Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

LecceIl caso
Lecce, parenti ergastolano in protesta con mega manifesto: «È innocente»

BariCoronavirus
Bari, l'assembramento è un optional: a Nderr a la Lanz si gioca a carte nel furgone

MateraIl virus
Coronavirus Basilicata, 699 persone rientrate dal Nord. Azzerate visite nei Sassi

Potenzanel Potentino
Melfi, donna di 103 anni operata al femore, sta bene

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, pizzicati in flagrante dopo furto in appartamento: 2 in carcere

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ferì uomo in un bar a Carovigno, catturato dopo 2 mesi a Padova

BatDisordini
Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

Rome

China to send coronavirus specialist docs - Di Maio

Chinese medics to pass on experience from first peak

Rome, March 10 - Foreign Minister Luigi DI Maio said Tuesday that China was set to send specialist doctors to help Italy tackle the coronavirus emergency. It was emerged earlier on Tuesday that over two million face masks and some 10,000 pulmonary ventilators are set to reach Italy from China under contracts about to be signed, after a phone call between Di Maio and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Tuesday. Di Maio told RAI television on Tuesday that "specialist doctors who faced the first peak of the coronavirus" would come from China along with the masks and ventilators. "Our doctors don't need anyone to teach them their job, but the Chinese doctors were the first (to treat the virus) and they can bring their experience," he said.

