Coronavirus: Armani shuts shops, hotel in Milan (5)

Milan bourse suffers more big losses
Milan
10 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 10 - The Armani Group on Tuesday shut its stores and hotel in Milan amid the coronavirus emergency, ANSA learned. The decision was taken in light of the spread of infections in Lombardy, the group said. Armani was the first fashion group to opt for shows behind closed doors, on February 23. The group has donated 1.25 million euros to hospitals and the civil protection department. Italy is the most affected country in Europe and Lombardy its most affected region.
