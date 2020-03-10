Factbox: Italy's lockdown measures

Martedì 10 Marzo 2020 | 19:34

Milan
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Vatican City
Rome
Rome
Genoa
LecceIl caso
BariCoronavirus
MateraIl virus
Potenzanel Potentino
Foggianel Foggiano
BrindisiNel Brindisino
BatDisordini
Tarantoil siderurgico
Rome

Former 'red zone' measures extended to entire country

Rome, March 10 - The government has extended measures in place in the former 'red zones' of northern Italy worst-hit by the deadly coronavirus to the whole nation of over 60 million people. The measures of the decree called #IoRestoaCasa (#IStayatHome) became effective on Tuesday through April 3. People have been told to avoid all unnecessary travel and to stay as home, except for essential purposes regarding work and health and to buy provisions. Anyone travelling outside their city of residence will be required to present a pre-printed certification to testify their reason for travelling. No limitations were set on the transportation of goods or on public transport. Police and city police officers will be carrying out checks to ensure the new measures are respected. Workers have been advised, if possible, to work from home, take time off or take parental leave. Public offices remained open with administrative activities continuing regularly, although nearly all services are accessible online. There is an "absolute ban" on travel for people under quarantine or who have tested positive for the virus. Anyone with a fever over 37.5 has been strongly advised to stay home, call their doctor and avoid contacts with other people. All gatherings in public places have been banned, bars and restaurants must close by 6pm and sporting events are not allowed, according to the measures. The government had already closed Italy's schools, universities, theatres, cinemas and museums to combat COVID-19. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's office told Italians on Tuesday that there is no need for panic buying after the government introduced the drastic new measures nationwide. "It will always be possible to buy food items and there is no need to stock up now because they will always be available," the premier's office said in FAQ on the measures it has introduced. There were big queues at 24-hour supermarkets in many parts of Italy overnight after the government announced its new measures. The civil protection department echoed the message. "There is no need to raid the supermarkets," said Agostino Miozzo, the department's deputy head. "The food and retail chain will not be interrupted and the supermarkets will always be supplied. "Shops selling food will have everything for everyday needs". The premier's office's FAQ said people are allowed to leave home not just to buy food, but also other necessary items, giving the example of the need to replace a broken light bulb. The FAQ said people can do exercise outside too, as long as they do not do it in groups.

