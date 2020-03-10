Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
Rome
10 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 10 - The Trevi Fountain was closed to the public due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. A government decree has banned public gatherings across the country. The iconic Rome monument has become the latest casualty of the virus.
