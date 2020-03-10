Coronavirus: Italy's pro footballers ask to stop training

Rome, March 10 - Italy's professional footballers have asked to be excused training due to the coronavirus emergency that has already halted soccer matches. The Association of Italian Footballers (AIC) advanced the request on the part of its members on Tuesday. Many players are proposing that the match stoppage, for now until April 3, should be regarded as a holiday. Several clubs including AC Milan and Fiorentina have already suspended training. The Lega di Serie A will weigh the AIC's proposal in the coming days, sources said.