Coronavirus: Access to St Peter's restricted

Vatican City, March 10 - Access to St Peter's Square has been restricted to the minimum amid the coronavirus emergency with Vatican gendarmes vetting people on their reasons for visiting and only letting them in one at a time. The police said this was to avoid people gathering. In actual fact, the bar means that the only people being let in are Vatican residents and citizens or people with work reasons like journalists. Sources said the transmission of the pope's general audience via video link onto large screens in the square would probably be cancelled.