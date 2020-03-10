Martedì 10 Marzo 2020 | 17:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Access to St Peter's restricted

Coronavirus: Access to St Peter's restricted

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy's pro footballers ask to stop training

Coronavirus: Italy's pro footballers ask to stop training

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Serie A could be decided by play-off - Ghirelli

Coronavirus: Serie A could be decided by play-off - Ghirelli

 
Genoa
Coronavirus: Costa halts Med cruises until April 3

Coronavirus: Costa halts Med cruises until April 3

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Impact could compromise whole country - UPB

Coronavirus: Impact could compromise whole country - UPB

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: Dombrovskis praises 'courageous measures'

Coronavirus: Dombrovskis praises 'courageous measures'

 
Milan
Milan bourse suffers more losses (3)

Milan bourse suffers more losses (3)

 
Rome
Conte, von der Leyen, Michel agree on measures

Conte, von der Leyen, Michel agree on measures

 
Bolzano
Coronavirus: Austria stops Italy flights, set to shut border

Coronavirus: Austria stops Italy flights, set to shut border

 
Rome
We'll show the world we'll never give up - Di Maio

We'll show the world we'll never give up - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-Commento
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, ennesimo pari a Catanzaro nel posticipo serie C. Vivarini: «Mi dispiace, volevamo vincere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl virus
Coronavirus Basilicata, 699 persone rientrate dal Nord. Azzerate visite nei Sassi

Coronavirus Basilicata, 699 persone rientrate dal Nord. Azzerate visite nei Sassi

 
BariIl caso
Coronavirus, dipendente contagiato: chiudono 5 boutique Plas in tutta la Puglia

Coronavirus, dipendente contagiato: chiudono 5 boutique Plas in tutta la Puglia

 
Leccemobilitazione
Coronavirus, numero per assistenza deboli a Lecce, a Nardò scout portano la spesa

Coronavirus, numero per assistenza deboli a Lecce, a Nardò scout portano la spesa

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Melfi, donna di 103 anni operata al femore, sta bene

Melfi, donna di 103 anni operata al femore, sta bene

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, pizzicati in flagrante dopo furto in appartamento: 2 in carcere

Cerignola, pizzicati in flagrante dopo furto in appartamento: 2 in carcere

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ferì uomo in un bar a Carovigno, catturato dopo 2 mesi a Padova

Ferì uomo in un bar a Carovigno, catturato dopo 2 mesi a Padova

 
BatDisordini
Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, oltre 2mila persone si sono autosegnalate al rientro dal Nord. Ordinanza è valida

Coronavirus, rientro dal Nord: oltre 2500 autosegnalazioni in un giorno, 10mila totali

Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 7 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia: si sale a 46

Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 6 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia La mappa

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

Coronavirus, circa 8mila malati e 463 morti. I guariti sono 724.I dati di Puglia e Basilicata

Coronavirus, quarto morto in Puglia, 56 contagiati. Circa 8mila casi in tutta Italia

Brussels

Coronavirus: Dombrovskis praises 'courageous measures'

'Ready to support country' says Commission Vice President

Coronavirus: Dombrovskis praises 'courageous measures'

Brussels, March 10 - The executive vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, on Tuesday praised the "courageous measures" taken by Italian authorities amid the coronavirus emergency. "We praise Italian authorities for the courageous measures they have taken, we know they will put Italians under tension but it is better to take these heavy measures now, to protect as many people as possible from the virus", he said. "We will support Italy and Italians through any available means and measures", added Dombrovskis.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati