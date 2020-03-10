Coronavirus: Dombrovskis praises 'courageous measures'

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
Brussels
10 Marzo 2020
Brussels, March 10 - The executive vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, on Tuesday praised the "courageous measures" taken by Italian authorities amid the coronavirus emergency. "We praise Italian authorities for the courageous measures they have taken, we know they will put Italians under tension but it is better to take these heavy measures now, to protect as many people as possible from the virus", he said. "We will support Italy and Italians through any available means and measures", added Dombrovskis.
