Coronavirus: Costa halts Med cruises until April 3

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
Genoa
10 Marzo 2020
Genoa, March 10 - Costa Crociere has decided to suspend all Mediterranean cruises until April 3 following new measures introduced by the Italian government to contain the spread of coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "The cruises currently in place dock at Italian ports only to allow guests to disembark and return home, without excursions or boarding" new passengers, the company added.
