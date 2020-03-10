Coronavirus: Serie A could be decided by play-off - Ghirelli

Rome, March 10 - Serie A could be decided by a playoff between the top two teams if the coronavirus-linked stoppage lasts beyond next month, the president of Lega Pro Francesco Ghirelli said after an extraordinary meeting of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) on the emergency Tuesday. If normalcy returns after the scheduled April 3 end to the suspension of matches, he said, "the hope is making up the championship games beyond May 24". An alternative is a play-off, Ghirelli said. "It is a possibility", he said. Champions Juventus are one point ahead of Lazio at the top of Serie A with 12 games to go.