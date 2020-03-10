Coronavirus: Impact could compromise whole country - UPB

Rome, March 10 - The impact of the coronavirus on the economy could "compromise the potential of the whole country in the years to come," the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday. "Information on the spread (of the virus) at an international level confirms that the epidemic has assumed global proportions," it said. "The impact on economic activities will be significant and may compromise the whole country's potential in the years to come. "In the immediate term budget policy will have to, as well as responding to the needs of the health service, preserve the productive capacity of the economic system and its potential for growth".