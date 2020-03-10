Milan bourse suffers more losses (3)

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
Milan
10 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 10 - The Milan bourse dropped 2% in afternoon trading Tuesday as several stocks were suspended for excessive volatility. Earlier the bourse had appeared to be bouncing back from an 11% plunge amid coronavirus and oil fears Monday.
