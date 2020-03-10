Coronavirus: Austria stops Italy flights, set to shut border

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
Bolzano
10 Marzo 2020
Bolzano, March 10 - Austria is suspending all flights to and from Italy. A decree will be signed on Tuesday night to also stop all cars and train connections from Italy with the exception of Austrians returning home, ANSA has learned. Authorities have intensified health screenings at Austria's border with Italy, which is still open. Italians who need to travel to Austria will need a medical certificate while all those returning from Italy will need to self-quarantine for two weeks.
