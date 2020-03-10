Conte, von der Leyen, Michel agree on measures

Rome, March 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday agreed on Italy's measures to contain the coronavirus spread and the economic moves Italy has taken. The premier's office said Conte's talks with von der Leyen also showed "full agreement on a reinforced European coordination and interventions of an economic and regulatory type". With Michel, the office said, "full agreement was expressed on the measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and in the prospect of ensuring effective responses of an economic nature".