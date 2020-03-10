Pope's general audience via video Wednesday

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 6 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia La mappa
Vatican City
10 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 10 - Pope Francis will give his general audience on Wednesday only via video to abide by new measures adopted by the Italian government to contain the spread of coronavirus The pope's weekly audience will be streamed live on maxi screens in St Peter's Square but there will be no chairs to prevent crowds and clusters of people.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su