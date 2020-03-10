Industrial production up 3.7% in Jan, best since 2007 (4)

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
Rome
10 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 10 - Italian industrial production rose 3.7% in January, its biggest gain since August 2007, ISTAT said Tuesday. The statistics agency said the figure reflected the sharp drop in December. The result came before the coronavirus emergency. The virus is set to push Italy into a recession.
