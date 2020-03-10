Coronavirus: Close everything now says Salvini

Rome, March 10 - Opposition nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday called on the government to "close everything immediately" amid the coronavirus emergency, "to be able to restart as soon as possible". He said this should apply to "everything apart from essential services". "Let's hope that, at least this time, they listen to us," he said. "The health, economic and social emergency must be faced and beaten all together," Salvini tweeted. "I voice full solidarity to the governors, mayors and citizens that are asking for firm, certain and sure measures". Speaking after meeting Premier Giuseppe Conte, Salvini said "finally someone has listened to us. "I leave worried, we brought the voices of those who are asking for drastic measures immediately, to close everything so as to start again healthy. "But the answer was no. Therefore there is total uncertainty". Salvini added that authorities should show an "iron fist" in the face of prison revolts.