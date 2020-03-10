We'll show the world we'll never give up - Di Maio

Coronavirus: Trevi Fountain closed
Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 6 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia La mappa
Rome
10 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 10 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday Italy would show the world it would never give up as the coronavirus emergency worsened and the whole country went into lockdown. "The Italians have always had the strength to start again, even in moments of difficulty," he said. "Because Italy is a country that never gives up. "Let's show the world that. "Let's show everyone".
