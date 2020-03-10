Coronavirus: Spain bans flights from Italy
Rome
10 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 10 - Spain on Tuesday banned direct flights to and from Italy from midnight Tuesday till March 25 amid the cornoavirus emergency, El Pais reported. Japan also banned the arrival of non-Japanese citizens coming from or having travelled through Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Marche in the 14 days previous to their arrival on Japan territory. The measure was passed by Shinzo Abe's government amid a raft of moves to contain the virus. Austria also said it was stopping entry from Italy but the European Commission said there had been no notification of a suspension of the Schengen border-free rules.
