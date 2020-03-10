Martedì 10 Marzo 2020 | 16:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Spain bans flights from Italy

Coronavirus: Spain bans flights from Italy

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: priests should be beside the ill, pope says

Coronavirus: priests should be beside the ill, pope says

 
Rome
2 mn masks, 1,000 ventilators coming from China (5)

2 mn masks, 1,000 ventilators coming from China (5)

 
Monza
Coronavirus: Woman, 78, sectioned for refusing hospital

Coronavirus: Woman, 78, sectioned for refusing hospital

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Fontana, Buffagni urge more stringent measures

Coronavirus: Fontana, Buffagni urge more stringent measures

 
Rome
Coronavirus: No need for panic buying says govt

Coronavirus: No need for panic buying says govt

 
Milan
Milan bourse rallies (2)

Milan bourse rallies (2)

 
Rome
Soccer: Barcelona-Napoli behind closed doors (3)

Soccer: Barcelona-Napoli behind closed doors (3)

 
Rome
11 dead after Italian prison unrest

11 dead after Italian prison unrest

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Govt set to suspend payment of bills

Coronavirus: Govt set to suspend payment of bills

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy wakes up in lockdown

Coronavirus: Italy wakes up in lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-Commento
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, ennesimo pari a Catanzaro nel posticipo serie C. Vivarini: «Mi dispiace, volevamo vincere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Polignano, sequestri e denunce in ristoranti: opere abusive

Polignano, sequestri e denunce in ristoranti: opere abusive

 
Leccemobilitazione
Coronavirus, numero per assistenza deboli a Lecce, a Nardò scout portano la spesa

Coronavirus, numero per assistenza deboli a Lecce, a Nardò scout portano la spesa

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Melfi, donna di 103 anni operata al femore, sta bene

Melfi, donna di 103 anni operata al femore, sta bene

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, pizzicati in flagrante dopo furto in appartamento: 2 in carcere

Cerignola, pizzicati in flagrante dopo furto in appartamento: 2 in carcere

 
Materal'incidente
Matera, auto contro moto: muore centauro 35enne all'ospedale di Bari

Matera, auto contro moto: muore centauro 35enne all'ospedale di Bari

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ferì uomo in un bar a Carovigno, catturato dopo 2 mesi a Padova

Ferì uomo in un bar a Carovigno, catturato dopo 2 mesi a Padova

 
BatDisordini
Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, oltre 2mila persone si sono autosegnalate al rientro dal Nord. Ordinanza è valida

Coronavirus, rientro dal Nord: oltre 2500 autosegnalazioni in un giorno, 10mila totali

Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 7 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia: si sale a 46

Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 6 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia La mappa

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

Rivolta in carcere a Foggia: detenuti provano a evadere, bloccati

Rivolta in carcere a Foggia: evasi 20 detenuti, 4 arrestati a Bari VIDEO
Tribunale, udienze rinviate di un anno

Rome

Coronavirus: No need for panic buying says govt

Food will always be available says premier's office

Coronavirus: No need for panic buying says govt

Rome, March 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's office told the Italian people on Tuesday that there is no need for panic buying after the government introduced drastic new measures nationwide due to the coronavirus. "It will always be possible to buy food items and there is no need to stock up now because they will always be available," the premier's office said in FAQ on the measures it has introduced. There were big queues at 24-hour supermarkets in many parts of Italy overnight after the government announced its new measures, in which people were told to stay at home as much as possible. The civil protection department echoed the message. "There is no need to raid the supermarkets," said Agostino Miozzo, the department's deputy head. "The food and retail chain will not be interrupted and the supermarkets will always be supplied. "Shops selling food will have everything for everyday needs". The premier's office's FAQ said people are allowed to leave home not just to buy food, but also for other necessary items, giving the example of the need to replace a broken light bulb. The FAQ said people can do exercise outside too, as long as they do not do it in groups. It said people are also allowed out to go to work or for health purposes and to help people in need, such as elderly relatives. It said Italy's public offices would remain open.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati