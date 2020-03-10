Coronavirus: No need for panic buying says govt

Rome, March 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's office told the Italian people on Tuesday that there is no need for panic buying after the government introduced drastic new measures nationwide due to the coronavirus. "It will always be possible to buy food items and there is no need to stock up now because they will always be available," the premier's office said in FAQ on the measures it has introduced. There were big queues at 24-hour supermarkets in many parts of Italy overnight after the government announced its new measures, in which people were told to stay at home as much as possible. The civil protection department echoed the message. "There is no need to raid the supermarkets," said Agostino Miozzo, the department's deputy head. "The food and retail chain will not be interrupted and the supermarkets will always be supplied. "Shops selling food will have everything for everyday needs". The premier's office's FAQ said people are allowed to leave home not just to buy food, but also for other necessary items, giving the example of the need to replace a broken light bulb. The FAQ said people can do exercise outside too, as long as they do not do it in groups. It said people are also allowed out to go to work or for health purposes and to help people in need, such as elderly relatives. It said Italy's public offices would remain open.