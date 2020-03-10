Coronavirus: Woman, 78, sectioned for refusing hospital

Monza, March 10 - A 78-year-old Italian woman was sectioned in Monza Tuesday for refusing to be hospitalized after showing symptoms typical of the coronavirus. She had a high fever, bilateral pulmonary insufficiency and a cough. Once informed of her likely diagnosis she and her husband decided to go home. She threw a fit and threatened doctors and nurses that she would report them for kidnapping. The local police intervened and proceeded to section her. The result of a swab is pending.