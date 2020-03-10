Coronavirus: Fontana, Buffagni urge more stringent measures

Milan, March 10 - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana and Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni on Tuesday urged stricter coronavirus measures than the all-Italy lockdown the government has enacted. Fontana said "all 12 mayors in Lombardy's most affected areas have asked me to ask the government to step up the measures". He said "these are hypotheses we will present to the government today". He said non-essential shops and commercial activities should be shut, local public transport should be stopped, as well as "those business activities that can be closed". Buffagni said "we need to shut everything with the exclusion of essential and health services for which we will have to ensure the whole supply chain with adequate health measures and protocols. "There will be added billions for the extraordinary lay-off fund to help businesses and workers, for the central guarantee fund to support fundings, the suspension of taxation, help for parents and a lot more we are working on". He said "I fear that Europe is underestimating the situation".