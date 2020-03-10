Martedì 10 Marzo 2020 | 14:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Milan bourse rallies (2)

Milan bourse rallies (2)

 
Rome
Soccer: Barcelona-Napoli behind closed doors (3)

Soccer: Barcelona-Napoli behind closed doors (3)

 
Rome
11 dead after Italian prison unrest

11 dead after Italian prison unrest

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Govt set to suspend payment of bills

Coronavirus: Govt set to suspend payment of bills

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy wakes up in lockdown

Coronavirus: Italy wakes up in lockdown

 
Milan
Coronavirus: 'patient 1' breathing on his own

Coronavirus: 'patient 1' breathing on his own

 
Rome
Coronavirus: All ski facilities closed in Italy - govt

Coronavirus: All ski facilities closed in Italy - govt

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Ryanair cancels more flights to Italy

Coronavirus: Ryanair cancels more flights to Italy

 
Aosta
Coronavirus: Hotels close in Valle d'Aosta

Coronavirus: Hotels close in Valle d'Aosta

 
Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 97 to 463, infections rise 1,598

Coronavirus: deaths up 97 to 463, infections rise 1,598

 
Rome
Coronavirus: stop all sport says CONI

Coronavirus: stop all sport says CONI

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-Commento
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, ennesimo pari a Catanzaro nel posticipo serie C. Vivarini: «Mi dispiace, volevamo vincere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzanel Potentino
Melfi, donna di 103 anni operata al femore, sta bene

Melfi, donna di 103 anni operata al femore, sta bene

 
Barila decisione
Coronavirus, sindaco Bari: rinviata notifica avvisi Tari

Coronavirus, sindaco Bari: rinviata notifica avvisi Tari

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, pizzicati in flagrante dopo furto in appartamento: 2 in carcere

Cerignola, pizzicati in flagrante dopo furto in appartamento: 2 in carcere

 
Materal'incidente
Matera, auto contro moto: muore centauro 35enne all'ospedale di Bari

Matera, auto contro moto: muore centauro 35enne all'ospedale di Bari

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ferì uomo in un bar a Carovigno, catturato dopo 2 mesi a Padova

Ferì uomo in un bar a Carovigno, catturato dopo 2 mesi a Padova

 
BatDisordini
Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

 
LecceTragedia sfiorata
Squinzano, divampa incendio in in un garage, salve nonna e nipote

Squinzano, divampa incendio in un garage, salve nonna e nipote

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, oltre 2mila persone si sono autosegnalate al rientro dal Nord. Ordinanza è valida

Coronavirus, rientro dal Nord: oltre 2500 autosegnalazioni in un giorno, 10mila totali

Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 7 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia: si sale a 46

Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 6 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia La mappa

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

Rivolta in carcere a Foggia: detenuti provano a evadere, bloccati

Rivolta in carcere a Foggia: evasi 20 detenuti, 4 arrestati a Bari VIDEO
Tribunale, udienze rinviate di un anno

Rome

Soccer: Barcelona-Napoli behind closed doors (3)

Match to go ahead on March 18

Soccer: Barcelona-Napoli behind closed doors (3)

Rome, March 10 - The Champions League last 16 return leg between Barcelona and Napoli at the Camp Nou will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, Barca said Tuesday. The match will go ahead as planned on March 18, Catalan authorities said. The tie is poised 1-1 after the first leg.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati