Soccer: Barcelona-Napoli behind closed doors (3)

Rome
10 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 10 - The Champions League last 16 return leg between Barcelona and Napoli at the Camp Nou will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, Barca said Tuesday. The match will go ahead as planned on March 18, Catalan authorities said. The tie is poised 1-1 after the first leg.
