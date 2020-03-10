Milan bourse rallies (2)

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Milan
10 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 10 - The Milan bourse rallied 3.5% Tuesday after plunging over 11% on coronavirus and oil fears Monday. The recovery came amid general European rises from 'crash Monday' when the sharpest losses since the 2008 financial crisis were registered.
