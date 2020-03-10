Coronavirus: Govt set to suspend payment of bills

Rome, March 10 - Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said Tuesday that the government wants to suspend payment of utility bills, taxes and mortgages to help families deal with the impact of the coronavirus. "One of the four channels the government is looking towards to help families and businesses regards liquidity, which much be guaranteed," Patuanelli told Radio Capital. "That can be done by suspending payments - of mortgages, of bills, of taxes". He said the suspension would be in force from the next deadline for the payment of some taxes on March 16. Patuanelli said the government was working on a package of aid to help people cope with the emergency "of around 10 billion euros" adding that it would ask the EU to be able to run a higher budget than previously agreed.