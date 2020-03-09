Coronavirus: 'patient 1' breathing on his own

Milan, March 9 - Lombardy Health Councilor Giulio Gallera on Monday said the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Italy, a 38-year-old man, is breathing on his own and has been transferred from the intensive care to the sub intensive care unit of the Parma hospital where he is being treated. "'Patient 1' was moved from intensive to sub-intensive care", Gallera said of the 38-year-old Unilever manager. "He has been extubated and he is breathing autonomously". The man's infected wife, who is eight-months pregnant, has returned home after being treated at Milan's Sacco Hospital, health authorities said.