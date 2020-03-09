Coronavirus: Ryanair cancels more flights to Italy

Milan, March 9 - Ryanair on Monday announced it was suspending more flights to and from Italy as well as inside the country in response to the Italian government's new measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The air carrier said in a statement that starting Tuesday until April 8 all domestic flights for Orio Al Serio in Bergamo, Milan's Malpensa and the airports of Parma and Treviso will be suspended. The company also said that starting on Thursday until April 8 international flights for Orio Al Serio, Malpensa, Parma, Treviso, Venice and Rimini will be "drastically reduced". The government has placed the whole of Lombardy on lockdown, along with several provinces in Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Marche.