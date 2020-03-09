Coronavirus: Hotels close in Valle d'Aosta

Coronavirus: 'patient 1' breathing on his own
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid 19 in Puglia: 39 i casi positivi, primi 3 casi a Brindisi. Terzo morto nel Foggiano. Tutti i dati per provincia. Ecco come difendersi
Coronavirus Italia, 6.387 contagi, 622 guariti e 366 decessi. In Puglia 6 nuovi casi tra Lecce e Foggia La mappa
Fuga dal nord, Emiliano ferma l’esodo: quarantena obbligatoria per chi arriva. Pugliesi fermati a Milano: «Vogliamo tornare»
Aosta
09 Marzo 2020
Aosta, March 9 - All hotels in the northwestern region of Valle d'Aosta will close from Sunday until April 3. The decision was unanimously taken on Monday by the regional association of hoteliers (Adava). "We invite all our members to close, allowing guests who are still present to depart", said the president, Filippo Gerard. "The situation has become serious and perhaps we have all underestimated it, now we must avoid the circulation of people as much as possible".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su