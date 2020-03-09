Coronavirus: Hotels close in Valle d'Aosta

Aosta, March 9 - All hotels in the northwestern region of Valle d'Aosta will close from Sunday until April 3. The decision was unanimously taken on Monday by the regional association of hoteliers (Adava). "We invite all our members to close, allowing guests who are still present to depart", said the president, Filippo Gerard. "The situation has become serious and perhaps we have all underestimated it, now we must avoid the circulation of people as much as possible".