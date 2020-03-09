Lunedì 09 Marzo 2020 | 20:17

Milan
Coronavirus: 'patient 1' breathing on his own

Coronavirus: 'patient 1' breathing on his own

 
Rome
Coronavirus: All ski facilities closed in Italy - govt

Coronavirus: All ski facilities closed in Italy - govt

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Ryanair cancels more flights to Italy

Coronavirus: Ryanair cancels more flights to Italy

 
Aosta
Coronavirus: Hotels close in Valle d'Aosta

Coronavirus: Hotels close in Valle d'Aosta

 
Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 97 to 463, infections rise 1,598

Coronavirus: deaths up 97 to 463, infections rise 1,598

 
Rome
Coronavirus: stop all sport says CONI

Coronavirus: stop all sport says CONI

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy has taken aggressive measures - WHO

Coronavirus: Italy has taken aggressive measures - WHO

 
Rome
M5S's Di Battista joins calls for ESM delay

M5S's Di Battista joins calls for ESM delay

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Postpone non-urgent chemotherapy -doctors

Coronavirus: Postpone non-urgent chemotherapy -doctors

 
Zaky: judicial persecution for Patrick, Amnesty Italia

Zaky: judicial persecution for Patrick, Amnesty Italia

 
Caserta
Mother, daughter kidnapped after coming from Romania

Mother, daughter kidnapped after coming from Romania

 

posticipo serie c
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

 

BariLe indagini
Bari, anziana morta in ospedale: disposta autopsia

Bari, anziana morta in ospedale: disposta autopsia

 
PotenzaLa protesta
Melfi, rivolta al carcere, detenuti controllano la strutture: 7 in ostaggio.

Melfi, rivolta al carcere, detenuti controllano la struttura: 7 ostaggi
Le altre rivolte: a Foggia fuga in massa, a Bari strade bloccate

 
BatDisordini
Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

Trani, detenuti sul tetto, monta la protesta nel carcere

 
Foggiala protesta
Foggia, devastazione nel carcere, 41 arresti, 10 evasi: le immagini

Foggia, devastazione nel carcere, 41 arresti, 10 evasi: le immagini

 
LecceTragedia sfiorata
Squinzano, divampa incendio in in un garage, salve nonna e nipote

Squinzano, divampa incendio in un garage, salve nonna e nipote

 
Brindisila decisione
Coronavirus, Tribunale Brindisi rinviate udienze penali e civili

Coronavirus, rinviate udienze penali e civili al Tribunale di Brindisi

 
Materala rivolta
Matera, proteste in carcere: detenuto sul tetto

Matera, proteste in carcere: detenuto sul tetto

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

 

Rome

Coronavirus: stop all sport says CONI

Olympic committee requests government decree

Coronavirus: stop all sport says CONI

Rome, March 9 - The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) decided in a meeting with the heads of the nation's sports federations that all sporting activity in Italy should be suspended until April 3 because of the coronavirus, sources said Monday. At the meeting, CONI President Giovanni Malagò was given the power to inform the government of the decision and ask it to issue a decree so it can be implemented, the sources said. Most Italian sports federations have already halted their championships, but top-level soccer has continued, with six Serie A matches played behind closed doors last weekend.

