Coronavirus: stop all sport says CONI

Rome
09 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 9 - The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) decided in a meeting with the heads of the nation's sports federations that all sporting activity in Italy should be suspended until April 3 because of the coronavirus, sources said Monday. At the meeting, CONI President Giovanni Malagò was given the power to inform the government of the decision and ask it to issue a decree so it can be implemented, the sources said. Most Italian sports federations have already halted their championships, but top-level soccer has continued, with six Serie A matches played behind closed doors last weekend.
