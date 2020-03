Coronavirus: Italy has taken aggressive measures - WHO

Rome, March 9 - World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday praised Italy's tough measures to try to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The government has sealed off the whole of Lombardy as well as several provinces in Piedmont. Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Marche. "Italy is adopting aggressive measures and we hope to see results in the coming days," Adhanom told the WHO's daily news conference on the emergency.