M5S's Di Battista joins calls for ESM delay

Rome, March 9 - Alessandro Di Battista, a leading member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest party supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, on Monday joined calls for the approval of the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to be delayed. The reform of the ESM, the eurozone's bailout fund, caused a big political furore in Italy, amid fears it could put the country under pressure on the financial markets. Di Battista's described the agenda of the next Eurogroup meeting as "absurd". "First there is the approval of the ESM, then there is the backstop to safeguard the big banks and, finally, if there's time, the coronavirus emergency," he said in a letter signed with several M5S lawmakers asking for the delay. The rightwing League and the centre-right Forza Italia party have made the same request.