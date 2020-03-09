Mother, daughter kidnapped after coming from Romania

Zaky: judicial persecution for Patrick, Amnesty Italia
Caserta
09 Marzo 2020
Caserta, March 9 - Italian police on Monday arrested three Romanian criminals, two men and a woman, for allegedly kidnapping a young mother and her daughter on their arrival from Romania. The trio allegedly tried to force the woman into prostitution and pay 1,000 euros for her freedom, police at Villa Literno near Caserta north of Naples said. The men are aged 27 and 28 and their female accomplice 31, police said. The mother managed to sneak a phone call to her family in Romania who alerted Italian authorities. She had met one of her captors on a social media platform and come to Italy with her daughter on the promise of a good job.
