Lunedì 09 Marzo 2020 | 16:44

Zaky: judicial persecution for Patrick, Amnesty Italia

Caserta
Mother, daughter kidnapped after coming from Romania

Paris
OECD says 14% of Italians in relative poverty

Rome
Coronavirus: Sardines appeal to young to stay at home

Rome
Six dead in Modena prison riot, 20 break out of Foggia

Rome
All Italy should be a red zone - Salvini

Foggia
20 break out of Foggia jail, fires in Rome, Prato prisons

Rome
Coronavirus: 60 Cosenza family doctors in quarantine

Foggia
20 break out of Foggia jail, cells burned in Prato

Foggia
20 break out of Foggia jail

Brussels
Italian cities not like medieval plague - Borrell

posticipo serie c
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

BariSicurezza
Bari, arriva la videosorveglianza a San Girolamo

PotenzaLa decisione
Basilicata, consiglio regionale rinviato «in via precauzionale»

Brindisila decisione
Coronavirus, Tribunale Brindisi rinviate udienze penali e civili

Leccecoronavirus
Lizzanello, messaggi con gli altoparlanti in strada come in guerra: «State in casa»

Materala rivolta
Matera, proteste in carcere: detenuto sul tetto

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

Foggiala rivolta
Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Batuniversità
Coronavirus: Alessia, canosina, si laurea via internet a Padova, collegata con i prof e la famiglia in Puglia

'Appeal towards 100,000 signatures to send them to Cairo'

(ANSAmed) - BOLOGNA, MARCH 9 - Riccardo Noury, spokesman of Amnesty International Italia, said on Monday that "from now until March 21, the date of the new hearing to confirm or not preventive detention, we must do everything possible to keep the attention high on the judicial persecution of Patrick Zaky", an Egyptian University of Bologna student and rights activist. An appeal on the website of amnesty.it for the release of the Egyptian researcher at the University of Bologna, which has been in prison in Egypt for a month, is reaching 90,000 signatures. "The objective is to soon reach 100,000 - said Noury - and to transmit them to the Egyptian government and to the Egyptian embassy in Rome". (ANSAmed).

