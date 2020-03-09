Zaky: judicial persecution for Patrick, Amnesty Italia

(ANSAmed) - BOLOGNA, MARCH 9 - Riccardo Noury, spokesman of Amnesty International Italia, said on Monday that "from now until March 21, the date of the new hearing to confirm or not preventive detention, we must do everything possible to keep the attention high on the judicial persecution of Patrick Zaky", an Egyptian University of Bologna student and rights activist. An appeal on the website of amnesty.it for the release of the Egyptian researcher at the University of Bologna, which has been in prison in Egypt for a month, is reaching 90,000 signatures. "The objective is to soon reach 100,000 - said Noury - and to transmit them to the Egyptian government and to the Egyptian embassy in Rome". (ANSAmed).