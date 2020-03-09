Coronavirus: Sardines appeal to young to stay at home

Rome, March 9 - Italy's 'Sardines', a grassroots movement opposed to rightwing populism, on Monday made an appeal for young people to stay at home as much as possible to combat the coronavirus. "To all young lads and lasses! We strongly take up the appeal made by the #iorestoacasa (#Istayathome) campaign and that is not all," the Sardines said. "It is not the time to transgress and everyone - young and non - must respect the request to stay at home as much as possible. "Let's not go out unless it is indispensable".