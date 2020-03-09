All Italy should be a red zone - Salvini

Zaky: judicial persecution for Patrick, Amnesty Italia
Rome
09 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 9 - Opposition nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that all of Italy should be turned into a red zone to combat the coronavirus. "Hospitals in mayhem, contagions rising, prison rebellions and escapes, stock-market collapses, savings lost," Salvini said. "I've spoken to my allies (in the centre-right opposition). "I telephoned Premier (Giuseppe) Conte and asked for a meeting. "I am close to all the people who are suffering and who are scared. "Together we can overcome this moment. "It is necessary to put the country in a situation of security by extending the so-called 'red zone' emergency measures to the whole nation. "The health of the Italian people comes first".
