Coronavirus: 60 Cosenza family doctors in quarantine

Rome, March 9 - Around 60 family doctors in the southern city of Cosenza have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a pharmaceutical salesman who has tested positive for the coronavirus, Silvestro Scotti, the head of the Italian federation of general practitioners (FIMMG), told ANSA on Monday. Scotti said the situation was "worrying" because "as of today 70,000 people in Calabria do not have a family doctor to refer to".