Lunedì 09 Marzo 2020 | 14:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: 60 Cosenza family doctors in quarantine

Coronavirus: 60 Cosenza family doctors in quarantine

 
Foggia
20 break out of Foggia jail, cells burned in Prato

20 break out of Foggia jail, cells burned in Prato

 
Foggia
20 break out of Foggia jail

20 break out of Foggia jail

 
Brussels
Italian cities not like medieval plague - Borrell

Italian cities not like medieval plague - Borrell

 
Rome
Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

 
Rome
Unprecedented measures but it's the best way - Di Maio

Unprecedented measures but it's the best way - Di Maio

 
Rome
Protests in 27 prions, infirmaries attacked

Protests in 27 prions, infirmaries attacked

 
Naples
Coronavirus: Tension at boy's funeral in Naples

Coronavirus: Tension at boy's funeral in Naples

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Almost all flights cancelled at Linate

Coronavirus: Almost all flights cancelled at Linate

 
Rome
Coronavirus: TARs to stop hearings till Mar 22

Coronavirus: TARs to stop hearings till Mar 22

 
Rome
Prison riots at Foggia, Milan,attempted break-out in Palermo

Prison riots at Foggia, Milan,attempted break-out in Palermo

 

Il Biancorosso

posticipo serie c
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materala rivolta
Matera, proteste in carcere: detenuto sul tetto

Matera, proteste in carcere: detenuto sul tetto

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

 
Foggiala rivolta
Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

 
Batuniversità
Coronavirus: Alessia, canosina, si laurea via internet a Padova, collegata con i prof e la famiglia in Puglia

Coronavirus: Alessia, canosina, si laurea via internet a Padova, collegata con i prof e la famiglia in Puglia

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni: in bus senza biglietto aggrediscono conducente, arrestati in 2

S.Vito dei Normanni: in bus senza biglietto aggrediscono conducente, arrestati in 2

 
Baripasseggeri
Coronavirus, le voci in aeroporto a Bari: «Nessuno ci controlla la temperatura»

Coronavirus, le voci in aeroporto a Bari: «Nessuno ci controlla la temperatura»

 
PotenzaLe foto
Coronavirus a Potenza, i controlli in stazione all'arrivo del Frecciarossa da Milano

Coronavirus a Potenza, i controlli in stazione all'arrivo del Frecciarossa da Milano

 
LecceL'emergenza
Coronavirus a Lecce, controllati i passeggeri in arrivo in bus dalle zone a rischio

Coronavirus a Lecce, controllati i passeggeri in arrivo in bus dalle zone a rischio

 

Foggia

20 break out of Foggia jail

Riots in 27 Italian prisons

20 break out of Foggia jail

Foggia, march 9 - Some 20 inmates managed to break out of Foggia prison in a riot Monday morning, local sources said. In all, 50 inmates got out but police succeeded in stopping about 30 of them. Shop keepers in the area were told to close their shops. Violent protests broke out Monday in 27 Italian prisons against coronavirus restrictions with many inmates asking for an amnesty due to the virus emergency. Serious riots are taking place at San Vittore in Milan and Rebibbia in Rome where, as well as burning mattresses, some inmates attacked the infirmaries. A riot is also ongoing at the prison in Foggia, while there has been an attempted break-out at the Ucciardone in Palermo, sources said Monday. In Foggia, several inmates have managed to get out after tearing up a gate at the block house and are in the road outside, where they have been blocked by police. Many inmates are scaling the perimeter gates too. Some prisoners took to the roofs and have started a fire there. Far to the north in Verona prison, two inmates have died after ingesting psychoactive drugs they stole during a protest over the weekend. In Milan, at San Vittore, inmates also took to the roofs to protest recent coronavirus restrictions on visits. There were violent protests by prisoners in Italy's jails against the restriction of face time with visiting relatives due to the coronavirus. One of the worst revolts was in Pavia prison south of Milan. The inmates devastated the facility on Sunday. They were persuaded to return to their cells after a long and tough negotiation Sunday night. Three deaths were reported in Modena prison, but they were said not to be linked to the riot there. In all, six deaths of inmates were reported at Modena including three inmates who had been moved to other jails in Parma, Alessandria and Verona. Four inmates were reportedly in intensive care on Monday there. There was tension in Naples and Frosinone too.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati