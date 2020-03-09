Italian cities not like medieval plague - Borrell

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brussels
09 Marzo 2020
Brussels, March 9 - Italian cities are not like those in the Middle Ages with the plague, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Monday. "The coronavirus concerns everyone, all the world is worried, all the authorities are taking measures but we must remain calm and we must no act as if it was like plague in the Middle Ages in the cities of Italy", he said. Italy has locked down Lombardy and several provinces in Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche amid the virus emergency.
