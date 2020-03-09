Lunedì 09 Marzo 2020 | 14:50

Rome
Coronavirus: 60 Cosenza family doctors in quarantine

Coronavirus: 60 Cosenza family doctors in quarantine

 
Foggia
20 break out of Foggia jail, cells burned in Prato

20 break out of Foggia jail, cells burned in Prato

 
Foggia
20 break out of Foggia jail

20 break out of Foggia jail

 
Brussels
Italian cities not like medieval plague - Borrell

Italian cities not like medieval plague - Borrell

 
Rome
Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

 
Rome
Unprecedented measures but it's the best way - Di Maio

Unprecedented measures but it's the best way - Di Maio

 
Rome
Protests in 27 prions, infirmaries attacked

Protests in 27 prions, infirmaries attacked

 
Naples
Coronavirus: Tension at boy's funeral in Naples

Coronavirus: Tension at boy's funeral in Naples

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Almost all flights cancelled at Linate

Coronavirus: Almost all flights cancelled at Linate

 
Rome
Coronavirus: TARs to stop hearings till Mar 22

Coronavirus: TARs to stop hearings till Mar 22

 
Rome
Prison riots at Foggia, Milan,attempted break-out in Palermo

Prison riots at Foggia, Milan,attempted break-out in Palermo

 

posticipo serie c
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

 

Materala rivolta
Matera, proteste in carcere: detenuto sul tetto

Matera, proteste in carcere: detenuto sul tetto

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Fiom Cgil: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

ArcelorMittal, sindacati: «Misure non sufficienti a contenere il Coronavirus»

 
Foggiala rivolta
Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

Carcere Foggia: evasi catturati, le urla dei parenti all'esterno

 
Batuniversità
Coronavirus: Alessia, canosina, si laurea via internet a Padova, collegata con i prof e la famiglia in Puglia

Coronavirus: Alessia, canosina, si laurea via internet a Padova, collegata con i prof e la famiglia in Puglia

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni: in bus senza biglietto aggrediscono conducente, arrestati in 2

S.Vito dei Normanni: in bus senza biglietto aggrediscono conducente, arrestati in 2

 
Baripasseggeri
Coronavirus, le voci in aeroporto a Bari: «Nessuno ci controlla la temperatura»

Coronavirus, le voci in aeroporto a Bari: «Nessuno ci controlla la temperatura»

 
PotenzaLe foto
Coronavirus a Potenza, i controlli in stazione all'arrivo del Frecciarossa da Milano

Coronavirus a Potenza, i controlli in stazione all'arrivo del Frecciarossa da Milano

 
LecceL'emergenza
Coronavirus a Lecce, controllati i passeggeri in arrivo in bus dalle zone a rischio

Coronavirus a Lecce, controllati i passeggeri in arrivo in bus dalle zone a rischio

 

Rome

Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

Gennaro Arma of virus-hit Diamond Princess gets gong

Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

Rome, march 6 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday named the skipper of the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess, Gennaro Arma, a Commander of the Italian Republic after gaining widespread praise for his handling of the emergency aboard and being the last to leave the vessel. Mattarella complimented Arma on his "exemplary conduct". "I didn't know anything, a heartfelt thanks to President Mattarella," said Arma's wife Mariana. She said "I'll phone Gennaro later, like every evening, and we'll rejoice together". Arma is in quarantine in Japan. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that Arma, was a "symbol of the Italy that does not give up". Di Maio praised Arma for "transmitting serenity to all". Arma's employers hailed him as a hero. "Captain Arma was last to leave #DiamondPrincess," Princess Cruises said via its Twitter account, @PrincessCruises. "He is a hero in our eyes. "We thank him & our exceptional onboard team. "We offer our sincere gratitude to all the agencies in Japan & around the world who worked with us to support our guests & crew through this extraordinary time".

