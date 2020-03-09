Unprecedented measures but it's the best way - Di Maio

Rome, March 9 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the government had taken "unprecedented measures" to contain the coronavirus outbreak but it was the "best way". "They are measures without precedent in the history of the Republic and it is normal that there should be doubts and questions but the best way to relaunch Italy is to defeat the virus an in order to do that we must limit as much as possible the opportunities for the virus to proliferate", he said in a live Facebook stream. "We must change our habits, the measures must be taken seriously and faced with responsibility. "If you want to help our doctors and our heroes fighting the coronavirus, you must restrict the chances of infection to the minimum, because "there's 10% that ends up in intensive care and the more the number of infections, the more intensive care may not cope all over Italy. "Let's stay at home as much as we can". He added that Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafoa was trying to persuade Italy's soccer bosses that it was better to call off games entirely rather than play them behind closed doors. The government has placed Lombardy and several provinces in Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche under lockdown.