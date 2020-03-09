Coronavirus: Tension at boy's funeral in Naples

Unprecedented measures but it's the best way - Di Maio
09 Marzo 2020
Naples, March 9 - There was tension between police and mourners at the funeral in Naples Monday of a 15-year-old boy shot dead after trying to rob a Carabiniere last week. Ugo Russo tried to stick up the cop using a toy gun and the off-duty officer shot him dead not knowing it was a toy. Police stopped the funeral cortege due to new rules banning public assemblies due to the coronavirus, and the mourners reacted violently. Naples Archbishop Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe has suspended all ceremonies due to the virus and the government's instructions on it.
