Coronavirus: TARs to stop hearings till Mar 22

Unprecedented measures but it's the best way - Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid 19 in Puglia: 39 i casi positivi, primi 3 casi a Brindisi. Terzo morto nel Foggiano. Tutti i dati per provincia. Ecco come difendersi
Fuga dal nord, Emiliano ferma l’esodo: quarantena obbligatoria per chi arriva. Pugliesi fermati a Milano: «Vogliamo tornare»
Rome
09 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 9 - Italy's regional administrative tribunals (TARs) are to stop hearings until March 22 due to the coronavirus, sources said Monday. There will be other precautionary measures until May 31, they said. Suits will only be heard behind closed doors.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su