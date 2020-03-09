Riot at prison at Foggia

Lunedì 09 Marzo 2020 | 12:49

Rome
Rome
Naples
Milan
Rome
Rome
Foggia
Foggia

Rome
Vatican City
Milan
Foggia

2 inmates die after taking drugs at Verona

Foggia, March 9 - A riot is ongoing at the prison in Foggia in Puglia, sources said Monday. Several inmates have managed to get out after tearing up a gate at the block house and are in the road outside, where they have been blocked by police. Many inmates are scaling the perimeter gates too. Far to the north in Verona prison, two inmates have died after ingesting psychoactive drugs they stole during a protest over the weekend. There were violent protests by prisoners in Italy's jails against the restriction of face time with visiting relatives due to the coronavirus. One of the worst revolts was in Pavia prison south of Milan. The inmates devastated the facility on Sunday. They were persuaded to return to their cells after a long and tough negotiation Sunday night. Three deaths were reported in Modena prison, but they were said not to be linked to the riot there. There was tension in Naples and Frosinone too.

