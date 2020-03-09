Coronavirus: Zingaretti, Cirio, other officials positive

Rome, March 9 - Ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti is among the Italian officials who tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend. "It's no use saying it or explaining it in any other way: I'm positive for the virus," the PD leader said. Piedmont Governo Alberto Cirio of Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party also tested positive. He is in self-isolation in his home in Alba. A number of mayors have also been infected. The latest is the first citizen of Rivarolo near Turin, Alberto Rostagno. Several city police chiefs now have the virus including Bergamo police chief Maurizio Auriemma. Prefects have also tested positive including Lodi's Marcello, Cardona, and Brescia's Attilio visconti in the nothern heartland of the outbreak, but also Molise's Rinaldo Argentieri in the far south. Lombardy councillor Alessandro Mattinzoli is among the other top local officials infected.