Coronavirus: 366 dead, 133 more than day before - Borrelli

Rome, March 8 - Italy saw 133 more deaths with the coronavirus than the day before on Sunday with the toll rising to 366, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Boorelli said Sunday. Some 6,387 people are now infected with the virus across Italy, 1,326 more than Saturday, he said. Some 622 people have now recovered, 33 more than Saturday, he said. Some 650 people are in intensive care, 291 more than Saturday. Borrelli said the civil protection department was set to buy 22 million more face masks. Some 3,372 of the infected are in Lombardy, 1,097 in Emilia-Romagna, 623 in Veneto, 355 in Piedmont, 265 in Marche, 165 in Tuscany, 81 in Lazio, 100 in Campania, 67 in Liguria, 53 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 51 in Sicily, 36 in Puglia, 26 in Umbria, 14 in Molise, 23 in the province of Trento, 17 in Abruzzo, 9 in the province of Bolzano, 9 in Valle d'Aosta, 11 in Sardinia, 9 in Calabria and 4 in Basilicata. The victim are 267 in Lombardia (113 more than Saturday), 56 in Emilia Romagna (+8), 18 in Veneto (+5), 7 in Marche (+1), 5 in Piedmont, 6 in Liguria (+2), 3 in Puglia (+1), 3 in Lazio (+2) and one in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Overall, there have so far been 7,375 total infected including the victims and those who have recovered. As for swabs, some 49,937 have been taken, of which almost 40,000 in Lombardia, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.