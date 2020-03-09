Lunedì 09 Marzo 2020 | 10:42

Vatican City
Pope says Mass for sick, health workers, elderly, detainees

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges 10.8%, spread soars

Rome
Coronavirus: 366 dead, 133 more than day before - Borrelli

Rome
Coronavirus: Jail protests against restricting visits

Rome
Soccer: Juve beat Inter to go back top

Rome
Coronavirus: 3,916 infected, 197 dead - Borrelli

Milan
Milan bourse closes 3.5% down

Rome

Coronavirus: 150 GPs in quarantine or sick

 
Rome
Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

Rome
Two arrested in 'Ndrangheta murder 40 years ago in Cosenza

Rome
Coronavirus: thousands of health hirings

Il Biancorosso

posticipo serie c
Bari, a Catanzaro per crederci ancora

Batcarabinieri
Furti nei market del Nordbarese per 2000 euro: arrestati in 3

Foggiacriminalità
Foggia, dall'arrivo dei rinforzi rapine ed estorsioni calati del 41%

Baripasseggeri
Coronavirus, le voci in aeroporto a Bari: «Nessuno ci controlla la temperatura»

PotenzaLe foto
Coronavirus a Potenza, i controlli in stazione all'arrivo del Frecciarossa da Milano

LecceL'emergenza
Coronavirus a Lecce, controllati i passeggeri in arrivo in bus dalle zone a rischio

BrindisiControlli dei carabinieri
Mesgne, nascondeva in casa pistola prointa a sparare: arrestato 32enne

Materala decisione
Coronavirus, Basilicata, il governatore Bardi ordina la quarantena per chi arriva dalle «zone rosse». Salgono a 5 i positivi

TarantoIl meeting
Coronavirus a Taranto, lunedì vertice tra sindaci e prefetto

Milan

On virus fears and failed OPEC deal

Milan, March 9 - The Milan bourse plunged 10.8% Monday as a wave of panic buying on the coronavirus hit Europe. The bond spread soared 38 points from Friday's close of 178 to trade at 216 basis points. As well as the virus, European stocks were hit by a plunge in oil prices after the failure of a OPEC deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Many Milan stocks including the big banks and FCA failed to register a price. Eni and Sapipem were also missing in action for the moment.

