Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges 10.8%, spread soars

Pope says Mass for sick, health workers, elderly, detainees
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Mesagne, nascondeva in casa pistola pronta a sparare: arrestato 32enne
i più letti
Covid 19 in Puglia: 39 i casi positivi, primi 3 casi a Brindisi. Terzo morto nel Foggiano. Tutti i dati per provincia. Ecco come difendersi
Coronavirus Puglia, oltre 2500 persone si sono autosegnalate al rientro dal Nord. Ordinanza è valida
Fuga dal nord, Emiliano ferma l’esodo: quarantena obbligatoria per chi arriva. Pugliesi fermati a Milano: «Vogliamo tornare»
Milan
09 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 9 - The Milan bourse plunged 10.8% Monday as a wave of panic buying on the coronavirus hit Europe. The bond spread soared 38 points from Friday's close of 178 to trade at 216 basis points. As well as the virus, European stocks were hit by a plunge in oil prices after the failure of a OPEC deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Many Milan stocks including the big banks and FCA failed to register a price. Eni and Sapipem were also missing in action for the moment.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su