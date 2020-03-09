Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges 10.8%, spread soars

Milan, March 9 - The Milan bourse plunged 10.8% Monday as a wave of panic buying on the coronavirus hit Europe. The bond spread soared 38 points from Friday's close of 178 to trade at 216 basis points. As well as the virus, European stocks were hit by a plunge in oil prices after the failure of a OPEC deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Many Milan stocks including the big banks and FCA failed to register a price. Eni and Sapipem were also missing in action for the moment.