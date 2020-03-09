Coronavirus: Jail protests against restricting visits

Pope says Mass for sick, health workers, elderly, detainees
Rome
09 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 9 - There have been strong protests by prisoners in Italy's jails against the restriction of face time with visiting relatives due to the coronavirus. One of the worst revolts was in Pavia prison south of Milan. The inmates devastated the facility on Sunday. They were persuaded to return to their cells after a long and tough negotiation Sunday night. Three deaths were reported in Modena prison, but they were said not to be linked to the riot there. There was tension in Naples and Frosinone too.
